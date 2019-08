Retired D.E.A. agent and “Deal” author Mike Vigil spent roughly 20 years undercover in Mexico and Colombia. Vigil argues that GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the Mexican border will not stop drug cartels from sending drugs into the United States.

