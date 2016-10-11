Trump's body language at the debate: 'This is why understanding camera angles in a town hall debate matters'

Republican candidate Donald Trump drew a lot of attention during Sunday night’s presidential debate for his peculiar body language and demeanour.

Users across social media ridiculed Trump for a variety of tics while Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton spoke, including pacing around the stage, leaning on his chair, and walking up and standing behind Clinton in a manner a number of social media users described as strange and unsettling.

Trump’s body language was a point of conversation among media observers as well. Some speculated that Trump may have been put off by the town-hall format of the debate, which placed the candidates in a walkable circle surrounded by attendees, as opposed to a traditional stage and podiums.

Brian Stelter, CNN’s senior media correspondent, tweeted a photo of Trump trailing behind Clinton during the town hall style debate.

CNN’s Dan Merica noticed Trump’s body language as well and underscored the importance of understanding camera angles during town hall style debates.

The second presidential debate came on the heels of what may have been the most tumultuous week of the Republican nominee’s campaign.

The Washington Post reported on Friday on a recently-uncovered audio tape of Trump making lewd comments about women back in 2005. Among other things, Trump can be heard bragging about being able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

When asked about his comments during Sunday’s debate, Trump claimed he had never done the things he was heard bragging about on the tape, referring to his comments as “locker room talk.”

