Trump's Bankruptcy Brightens An Ugly Day

Stocks are getting hammered. Gold and the dollar are jumping, while oil is taking, a sure sign that investors are in panic mode once again. The only good news: Trump Entertainment, the Dona’s AC gaming firm, has filed for Chapter 11, a move that’s long been anticipated. Of course we never like to see anyone fail, but Trump is always a solid Schadenfreude candidate, and sometimes it’s just OK to laugh at the misfortune of others. You know, gallows humour.



What’s more, it looks like Trump is done at AC. Sure the property will hang around, but the indication is that whoever takes it over won’t be needing Donald or his name anymore.

