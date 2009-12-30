Value Of Atlantic City Trump Casinos Plummets Over 75%

The Trump Taj Mahal, Marina, and Plaza, all located in Atlantic City, New Jersey have sunken deeply in value this year according to a new valuation released yesterday.



What’s stunning is how far they’ve fallen in such a short time — from February 2009 until now they’re reportedly down nearly 75%, according to filings.

If that seems like an implausible drop, it’s because it is, and we’re guessing the numbers reported in February we’re on the rosy side.

NY Post: Trump Entertainment Resorts, which owns the Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Marina and Trump Plaza casino-hotels, yesterday quietly acknowledged that the properties are worth an estimated $459 million — down from $2 billion in assets when Trump Entertainment filed for bankruptcy in February 2009.

The stunning drop in value, made in a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Christmas Eve and posted publicly yesterday, was based on the casinos’ 2009 financials, which have yet to be released.

Read the rest of this story ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.