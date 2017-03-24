Trump's approval rating craters in poll -- and his base is the culprit

Getty Images President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 37% — a new low,

according to a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday.

The poll found that the president is losing crucial support among Republicans, men, and white voters.

The survey of 1,056 voters from across the country found that Trump’s approval among Republican voters dropped to 81%, from 91% of those surveyed in a similar Quinnipiac poll two weeks ago. His disapproval rating jumped from 5% to 14%.

The poll showed those in Trump’s most supportive demographics — male and white voters — are increasingly unhappy with his performance. Forty-three per cent of men approved of Trump — down from 49% in the last poll, while 44% of white voters approved, also down from 49%.

“Most alarming for President Donald Trump, the demographic underpinnings of his support, Republicans, white voters, especially men and those without a college degree, are starting to have doubts,” assistant director of the poll, Tim Malloy, said in a statement.

A large majority of those polled — 70% — do not believe Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that former president Barack Obama wire tapped his phones leading up to the 2016 election. The administration has continued to stand by the accusation, even after FBI director James Comey told Congress on Monday that the FBI has “no information” to support the president’s allegation.

Seventy-three per cent of voters said that Trump and his administration make statements without supporting evidence “very often” or “somewhat often.”

Voters also showed increasing doubt in Trump’s honesty and leadership. Sixty per cent of respondents believe that Trump is dishonest, compared with 55% in the March 7 poll, and 57% believe he doesn’t care about average Americans.

Trump has denounced low approval ratings as “fake news” and dismissed polls in January that showed he would be the lowest-rated incoming president in modern history. The Real Clear Politics average of 11 major polls puts Trump’s approval rating at 42.8% and disapproval rating at 51.3%.

The Quinnipiac survey released on Wednesday had a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.