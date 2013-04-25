Donald Trump's Anti-Wind Farm Advertisement Banned In The UK

UK advertising watchdog bans Trump’s ad warning about threat of wind farms in ScotlandLONDON (AP) — Britain’s Advertising Standards Agency has ruled that Donald Trump’s anti-wind farm advert should be withdrawn in its current form.



The independent advertising regulator said Wednesday that the ad from Trump International Gold Club Scotland is misleading and cannot be substantiated.

The ad warns that wind farms would hurt Scottish tourism and mar Scotland’s beauty. It features a photograph of a wind farm development overlooking a crowded highway in California.

Trump has been fighting the wind energy project, which he believes may mar the view from his luxury golf resort in Scotland.

The standards agency said the Trump resort had been told not to make claims that could not be proven and not to use “misleading imagery.”

