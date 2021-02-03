The White House is considering revoking Trump's access to intelligence briefings

Getty

Joe Biden is considering blocking Donald Trump’s access to intelligence briefings.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said Trump’s access to intelligence briefings was “under review.”

The comments follow warnings from former officials that Trump may abuse his access to classified information.

President Joe Biden is considering blocking Donald Trump’s access to intelligence briefings, following calls from Trump’s own former national security adviser to strip him of the courtesy which is usually afforded to former presidents.

Asked whether Trump would continue to have access to intelligence briefings, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday replied: “It’s something, obviously, that’s under review,” the Independent reported.

She added that “no determinations” had been made of the decision.

The move comes amid concerns that Trump, who faces a second impeachment trial next week, may abuse his access to classified information for profit or for other purposes.

Susan Gordon, who served as principal deputy director of national intelligence from 2017 until 2019, called in January for Trump’s access to intelligence to be revoked.

Gordon, who gave intelligence briefings to Trump, said in an op-ed for the Washington Post that Trump had indicated his desire to continue his involvement in national politics after he left office, and noted that he had “significant business entanglements that involve foreign entities.”

“My recommendation, as a 30-plus-year veteran of the intelligence community, is not to provide him any briefings,” Gordon said, adding that Trump would be “might be unusually vulnerable to bad actors with ill intent.”

“It is not clear that he understands the tradecraft to which he has been exposed, the reasons the knowledge he has acquired must be protected from disclosure, or the intentions and capabilities of adversaries and competitors who will use any means to advance their interests at the expense of ours,” she wrote.

Former FBI director James Comey and Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff have also called for Trump’s access to briefings to be revoked.

Schiff, who led the first impeachment trial against Trump, said the former president “couldn’t be trusted” with classified information.

“There is no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing â€” not now, not in the future,” he told CBS News in January.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017 as he led an inquiry into the Trump campaign’s involvement with Russian contacts, said in a January interview with ABC News that intelligence briefings are usually given to former presidents so that they can contribute accurately to public discussions, but said Trump was a “lying demagogue who you can’t trust.”

Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, said before the president was inaugurated that the president would decide whether to revoke Trump’s access on the advice of his security advisers.

“We’ll certainly look for a recommendation from the intelligence professionals in the Biden administration … and we will act on that recommendation,” he told CNN, per Reuters.

