Trump's 2 big picks for his economic team both say Janet Yellen has done a 'good job'

Win McNamee/Getty Images Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen testifies before the Joint Economic Committee on Capitol Hill November 17, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump’s nominees for Treasury Secretary and Commerce Secretary, think Janet Yellen has done a “good job” as chair of the the Federal Reserve.

The duo were on CNBC this morning, and host Joe Kernen asked them about their views on Yellen.

Trump was highly critical of Yellen and the Fed during the campaign, claiming the Fed was purposefully holding interest rates low to make President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton look better.

There had been speculation that Yellen wouldn’t serve out her term after Trump’s election. Yellen has since said she plans to do so.

Here’s the relevant portion of the transcript (emphasis added):

Kernen: Are you a fan of Janet Yellen, Steven? Mnuchin: You know, look. I think she’s done a good job at the Fed. Kernen: She should continue to serve out her term? Mnuchin: I’m not going to comment on whether she should or shouldn’t. Kernen: Wilbur? Janet Yellen? You a fan? Ross: Whether she should or shouldn’t … I think that she dealt with a very difficult situation and did a reasonably good job. Kernen: But she may serve out her term. Would she be renominated? Ross: Well, that’s really a question for her and the president. It’s not a question for us.

