Trump's approval rating at the 100-day mark is the lowest in modern history

President Trump’s approval rating as he reaches the 100-day mark of his tenure is at 43%, the lowest of any president since 1953.

Presidents typically enjoy higher approval ratings at the start of their terms following successful presidential campaigns. Those ratings then tend to decrease over time. However, coming off a contentious 2016 election campaign and having lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million, Trump entered office with a record-low approval rating of 45%.

Since then, his administration has seen a slew of negative headlines after an unsuccessful attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the rollout of a travel ban that was struck down by multiple courts and sparked nationwide protests, the resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, and an ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Trump’s approval rating saw a slight increase after he authorised a military strike against the infrastructure of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad following a devastating chemical weapons attack, and ordered the US to drop the “mother of all bombs” on an ISIS target in Afghanistan.

Despite public approval of his military strikes, Trump’s approval rating continues to be the lowest in recorded history, according to Gallup, which began recording 100-day approval ratings in 1953, when President Eisenhower took office.

Here’s how Trump’s 100-day approval rating stacks up against Obama’s, George W. Bush’s, and Clinton’s:

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.