Renowned trumpeter Jesse McGuire played “The Star Spangled Banner” before today’s 49ers-Panthers game in Charlotte, and it was unreal.

Here’s video of the performance from Kami Mattioli of Sporting News, who was on the sidelines:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

