The White House is reportedly considering another stab at 'Trumpcare'

Zach Gibson/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

The White House is considering reviving the American Health Care Act — again — according to a CNN report Wednesday.

Sources close to the process told CNN’s Jim Acosta and Elizabeth Landers that the Trump administration has attempted to make progress on the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare before Trump’s 100th day in office, which comes next week.

An administration official told CNN that they “don’t think it’s impossible to think we’ll have a vote” in the next week on the AHCA, but that differences in the House GOP conference could still derail the attempt.

The AHCA, which became colloquially known as “Trumpcare,” hit a wall just three weeks after its introduction, when conservative Republicans in the House said they would not vote for the bill because it did not go far enough in repealing Obamacare. On the other end, more moderate Republicans worried about projected coverage losses under the AHCA and its cuts to Medicaid funding.

These disagreements led to House Speaker Paul Ryan and Trump deciding to pull the bill from the House floor just minutes before a scheduled vote.

Vice President Mike Pence and White House officials even tried to revive the bill after it was pulled, negotiating with the conservative House Freedom Caucus and moderate Tuesday Group to try and find common ground. That attempt at compromise also collapsed.

Trump’s team previously pushed for a show of progress just before the two week congressional recess. On April 6, the House Rules Committee approved an amendment to the AHCA that would add “invisible risk pools” to help offset insurers’ costs for covering sicker Americans.

Trump and administration officials have begun to discuss the healthcare bill in interviews over the past week, hinting that they may be ready to give the AHCA another try.

Adding another element to the discussions is the looming threat of a government shutdown. If a funding bill is not passed by next Friday — just five days after lawmakers return to Capitol Hill — the federal government will partially shut down.

