Trump yard sign taped with razor blades sliced a Michigan town worker's hand and left him needing 13 stitches

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office The President Donald Trump 2020 campaign lawn sign with razor blades.

A President Donald Trump 2020 campaign lawn sign lined with razor blades sliced a Commerce Township, Michigan worker’s fingers on October 7, causing him to get 13 stitches, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The razor blades were taped to the bottom edge of the campaign sign, cutting three of the worker’s fingers when he attempted to move it for violating a city ordinance, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The homeowners – who said they weren’t aware of the razor blades – have recently had several Trump campaign signs stolen, although some were returned to their yard, according to the Detroit Free Press report.

A President Donald Trump 2020 campaign lawn sign lined with razor blades sliced a town building inspector’s fingers in Commerce Township, Michigan on October 7, causing him to get 13 stitches, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The unnamed 52-year-old employee was cut when he was removing the sign for violating a city ordinance related to the distance between a lawn sign and the street, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Signs need to be at least 33 feet away from the centre of the road, but the sign in question was only 24 feet away.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated that the razor blades were taped to the bottom edge of the campaign sign, cutting three of the worker’s fingers when he attempted to move it.

At first, the man thought he had been electrocuted, until he let go of the sign and realised that his hand was bleeding, Commerce Township supervisor Dave Scott told WDIV. He then drove himself to the hospital.

The police removed two signs from the property, both of which were lined with razor blades.

According to the Detroit Free Press report, the homeowners â€” who said they weren’t aware of the razor blades â€” have recently had several Trump campaign signs stolen, although a few of them had been returned to their yard while they were away.

The local sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident, but Commerce Township officials are now considering taking legal action, according to the WDIV report. Business Insider reached out to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for a comment.

Campaign lawn sign theft is not uncommon before presidential elections, an issue that both Republican and Democratic officials have reported, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Unfortunately, attaching razor blades to campaign signs isn’t an uncommon occurrence either.

In 2016, someone glued razor blades to another Trump campaign sign and left it outside an early-voting polling location where it eventually cut a person who tried to move it from blocking an informational sign, according to a report by The Washington Post. And last month, a person went viral on Tik Tok for glueing razor blades and needles to their Joe Biden sign after their first one was stolen, according to the Tik Tok’s caption.

