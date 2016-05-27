TRUMP: If the world is rattled by me, 'that's good'

Donald Trump shook off President Barack Obama’s suggestion that world leaders are “rattled” by the prospect of him winning this year’s presidential election.

Trump, who on Thursday clinched the Republican nomination for president, seemed to relish the idea that he might be shaking things up.

During a press conference Thursday, Obama said world leaders are watching Trump very closely.

“They are not sure how seriously to take some of his pronouncements but they’re rattled by him — and for good reason, because a lot of the proposals that he’s made display either ignorance of world affairs or a cavalier attitude,” Obama said.

When a reporter asked Trump about Obama’s comments at a press conference in North Dakota, Trump said “that’s good.”

“Is that right? That’s good,” Trump said.

He continued:

I love that word. He used a bad word because he knows nothing about business. When you rattle someone, that’s good. … Many of the countries in our world, our beautiful world, had been absolutely abusing us and taking advantage of us. So if they’re rattled, in a friendly way, we’re going to have great relationships with these countries, but if they’re rattled in a friendly way, that’s a good thing … not a bad thing.”

Trump went on to say that Obama is a “president who’s done a horrible job.”

Here’s video of the moment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.