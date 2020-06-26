Trump won't follow New Jersey's coronavirus quarantine order because he's 'not a civilian,' White House says

Carlos Barria/Reuters President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2020.

President Donald Trump has plans to travel to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend.

New Jersey just issued an order that requires people who recently travelled to states with high numbers of COVID-19 cases to quarantine for 14 days upon entering.

The list of states named in the order includes Arizona, where Trump recently visited for a rally.

The White House said that Trump won’t be quarantining because he’s “not a civilian,” and anyone close to him will be monitored for symptoms.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” that Trump’s status as President made him an essential worker, which could exempt him from the quarantine.

President Donald Trump is headed to New Jersey this weekend, but he won’t follow the state’s new quarantine mandate put in place to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, the White House said on Wednesday.

New Jersey, along with New York and Connecticut, issued an order on Wednesday requiring visitors who have been in states with high numbers of cases to quarantine for 14 days before reentering public society.

Trump, who recently travelled to Oklahoma and Arizona for rallies, is planning to travel to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend. The White House said he will not follow the quarantine order, despite Arizona seeing a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and being on the list of states named in New Jersey’s quarantine order.

“The President of the United States is not a civilian. Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests, and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement to CNN and NBC News.

Anyone close to Trump will be tested for COVID-19 and closely monitored for symptoms, Deere said, adding that the president and his staff “pose little to no risk to local populations.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” that he considered Trump to be an “essential worker,” and therefore exempt from the 14-day quarantine.

“I think the bigger point here is we want folks to really be responsible in terms of thinking about not just themselves, but their family and their communities,” he said. “And we’ve beaten this virus down to a pulp in New Jersey with an enormous loss of life. We’ve been through hell, and we don’t want to go through hell again. And that’s the spirit that underpins what we’re asking folks to do.”

Murphy said that people who violate the 14-day quarantine could face consequences and would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

“This is not a polite recommendation, this is a strong advisory built on the back of the healthcare professionals,” Murphy told CNN. “We are asking folks to take on a big amount of personal responsibility here, to do the right thing for themselves as well as for their families, communities, and the rest of us.”

The number of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in multiple states, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas. At least eight people who set up Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma have tested positive for the virus.

