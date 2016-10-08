The biggest problem with Donald Trump is his complete lack of shame

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Donald Trump at the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum in Michigan.

The “grab them by the p—-” tape tells us Donald Trump is a disgusting, vulgar man who feels entitled to treat women as property.

But we already knew that.

What deserves more notice is that this tape did not capture a confidential conversation with a close friend.

As The Daily Beast’s John Avlon notes, Trump was bragging about his egregious misbehavior, in gross terms, to a man he barely knew, while he was wearing a microphone.

Donald Trump is a person who has instincts to behave shamefully, and who also has no shame.

Trump is proud of his shameful actions. He thinks they make him manly and cool. He does not have the brake on his id that normal people do.

That combination doesn’t just make him tacky — it makes him dangerous.

Shame is an important inhibitor. Sometimes, we want to do bad things, but we don’t because we’d be ashamed. Shame helps to save us from ourselves.

What does this mean he might do as president? We should never find out.

This is an editorial. The opinions and conclusions expressed above are those of the author.

