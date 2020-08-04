Trump again wishes Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell 'well' as she awaits trial on sex trafficking charges

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell attend Anand Jon Fashion Show on September 18, 2000 in New York City.

President Donald Trump once again extended well wishes to alleged Jeffrey Epstein madam Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial on charges of sex-trafficking.

In an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan, the president also cast doubt surrounding the circumstances of Epstein’s death, saying: “Her boyfriend died in jail, and people are still trying to figure out how did it happen. Was it suicide, was he killed?”

He added, “I’m not looking for anything bad for her. I’m not looking bad for anybody.”

During a press conference on July 21, Trump first expressed well wishes to Maxwell when a reporter asked for his response to her arrest.

President Donald Trump sent another round of well-wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam of Jeffrey Epstein, who is awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. She has pleaded not guilty.

In an interview on Monday, Axios’ Jonathan Swan asked the president about his previous remarks of well-wishes to Maxwell and “why he would wish such a person well.”

Trump replied, saying, “First of all, I don’t know that,” regarding the charges of sex trafficking for which Maxwell awaits trial, “but I do know that her friend or boyfriend was either killed or committed suicide in jail.”

“She’s now in jail, so yeah, I wish her well,” the president continued. “I would wish you well. I would wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty.”

He went on to stoke conspiracy theories over the cause of death of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 while being held in federal prison in New York on sex trafficking charges.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell in early August, after being put on suicide watch following a first attempt to take his own life at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York. Evidence showed that Epstein’s cause of death was suicide and Attorney General Bill Barr also confirmed the assessment.

But according to an Emerson College poll conducted last August, only 33% of Americans agreed with the autopsy report and believed his death to be a suicide.

“I just wish her well frankly,” Trump said. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I’ve lived in Palm Beach, but I wish her well, whatever it is.”

As Insider’s Haven Orecchio-Egresitz reported, Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in New Hampshire in early July: “A grand jury indictment from the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, which includes Manhattan, accuses Maxwell of enticing minors to travel to engage in sexual acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in sexual acts, and perjury.”

She denies the charges and pleaded not guilty.

Epstein and Maxwell have been connected to the rich and powerful. Maxwell and Epstein at one point ran in the same social circle as Trump, who told New York Magazine in 2002: “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The two apparently had a falling out, and Trump later said he was “not a fan” of Epstein.

