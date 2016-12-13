Trump ended up expanding his win in Wisconsin by 162 votes after much-hyped recount

President-elect Donald Trump expanded his win by 162 votes in Wisconsin after a recount was requested and conducted in the state.

State officials had always expected a recount to uphold Trump’s surprise win in the Badger State. Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential nominee, filed a request for a recount following unsupported concerns hackers meddled with the results.

The final vote total, certified by Mark Thomsen, chair of the Wisconsin Elections Committee, changed by 1,769 votes after approximately 3 million ballots were recounted.

Trump previously said the efforts to conduct a recount in Wisconsin and other states amounted to a “scam.” The president-elect called the request “ridiculous” and said that the “people have spoken and the election is over.”

