Bill O'Reilly: Trump's accusations against Obama have now 'harmed the president himself'

Fox News commentator Bill O’Reilly says he believes the tables are turning on President Donald Trump, amid Trump’s ongoing wiretapping crusade against the Obama administration.

“[The Russian] controversy is what drove President Trump to accuse President Obama,” O’Reilly said on his program Monday night. “Mr. Trump is so infuriated that the media has obsessed on the alleged Russia connection, that he lashed out.”

“Problem is, there’s no evidence that anything happened at the Trump Tower … The accusation that President Obama was actively involved in harming the Trump campaign has now harmed the president himself,” O’Reilly said.

The controversy stemmed from Trump’s now-debunked claim earlier this month that Obama had ordered a wiretapping operation on Trump Tower — a claim that has been rejected by US government and intelligence officials.

Fox News host Shepard Smith also shot down the idea last week, rejecting assertions from former Fox News’;senior judicial analyst, Judge Andrew Napolitano, which were later cited by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer as evidence of Trump’s wiretapping claims.

“Fox News cannot confirm Judge [Andrew] Napolitano’s commentary,” Smith said on Friday. “Fox News knows of no evidence of any kind that the now-president of the United States was surveilled at any time, in any way. Full stop.”

Napolitano was suspended indefinitely on Monday, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times

Trump has yet to back away from his wiretapping accusation.

“In the future, President would be wise to embrace only facts in his pronouncements,” O’Reilly said.

Watch the entire segment:

