Hillary Clinton campaign burns Trump after he tweets he 'won' debate

Hillary Clinton’s campaign took a shot at Donald Trump in a tweet Friday afternoon.

“Where was this kind of comedy last night?” Clinton’s account tweeted at Trump, after the Republican nominee claimed that he had almost unanimously “won” the third and final presidential debate on Wednesday evening.

The Clinton campaign was referring to Trump’s speech Thursday night at the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner, a charity event in Manhattan where the two major-party presidential candidates traditonally roast each other in the lead-up to Election Day.

The majority of polls show that Clinton won the final presidential debate by a significant margin.

Where was this kind of comedy last night? https://t.co/71JhLG55G5

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

Trump’s performance at the dinner, during which he called Clinton “corrupt,” led to scattered boos and jeers from the well-heeled crowd.

“Hillary is so corrupt, she got kicked off the Watergate commission,” Trump said. “How corrupt do you have to be to get kicked off the Watergate commission? Pretty corrupt.”

Clinton jabbed Trump’s refusal to unconditionally accept the results of the election, and his disdain for using teleprompters at his rallies:

“You’ll notice there’s no teleprompter here tonight, which is probably smart because maybe you saw Donald dismantle his prompter the other day — I get that they’re hard to keep up with, and I’m sure it’s even harder when you’re translating from the original Russian.”

Business Insider’s latest electoral projection has Clinton likely to win 322 electoral college votes to Trump’s 187. Election Day is in 18 days.

