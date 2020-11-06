Trump will 'absolutely' run for president again in 2024 if he loses to Biden, says Mick Mulvaney

Getty Donald Trump

Trump’s former chief of staff predicted that the president would run again in 2024, and maybe even in 2028.

Mick Mulvaney on Thursday told an Irish think tank that he “absolutely” expected Trump to run next time if he loses this presidential election.

Trump was on the brink of losing the race to 270 electoral college votes on Friday morning, with Joe Biden close to victory in key states.

Speaking in his capacity as US envoy to Northern Ireland, Mulvaney said: “I would absolutely expect the president to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on a shortlist of people who are likely to run in 2024. He doesn’t like losing.”

President Donald Trump will “absolutely” run again in 2024 if he loses the election to Joe Biden, according to his former chief of staff, who said on Thursday that the president “doesn’t like losing.”

Mick Mulvaney, who served as Trump’s White House chief of staff before taking up his role current of US envoy to Northern Ireland, told the Institute for International and European Affairs that Trump will lead the race to be the Republican candidate in 2024.

“Now, I think folks are starting to realise that if Donald Trump loses, he might be the guy, and I’m telling you absolutely,” Mulvaney said.

He said that Trump was “high-energy” despite his age and might even run in 2028, at which point he’d be 82 years-of-age.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney said: “Don’t lose sight of the fact that he will technically be younger than Joe Biden is now, four years from now. Stories about his energy level, the fact he doesn’t sleep, and his vivaciousness are true.

“That’s not the stuff of spin.

“He’s a very high-energy 74-year-old and I absolutely expect him to be further engaged in 2024 or 2028 if he were to lose this next election… There’s actually a non-zero chance that Donald Trump runs again in 2028 and Joe Biden does not.”

President Trump's former Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney predicts Trump might run in 2024: "He doesn't like losing." pic.twitter.com/hGlAUCaYJr — The Recount (@therecount) November 5, 2020

Mulvaney’s prediction was echoed by British Trump supporter Nigel Farage, a personal friend of the president, who told Friday’s edition of London Politico Playbook: “This guy’s not going away. There’s absolutely no way he’s gonna disappear. There’s no way he’s gonna retire to drink coffee and play golf. It ain’t happening.”

Trump was on the brink of losing the race to 270 electoral college votes as of early Friday morning, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden gaining ground in key battleground states Georgia and Pennsylvania.

