Trump will reportedly resume his MAGA rallies within two weeks

AP Photo/Jim Mone President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis.

President Trump’s reelection campaign is ready to bring the show back on the road and resume MAGA rallies within the month, according to Politico.

Insider previously reported that Trump was planning to resume the rallies as soon as July.

The Trump campaign reprotedly sees the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd as an opening to point out any blowback for resuming the rallies as mere hypocrisy.

With Trump slipping in the polls to former Vice President Joe Biden among key groups such as independents and seniors, the president’s reelect team hopes the rallies can jumpstart his base.

Trump rallies could be back sooner than expected, according to a new report.

The outfits, the signs, the playlist and other hallmarks of President Trump’s arena rock events are set to resume in the next two weeks, according to Politico.

Earlier this month, Insider learned the Trump campaign was planning on bringing the rallies back as soon as July, but the timeline has reportedly shifted for a few reasons.

The nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd are seen as giving the Trump campaign cover for any coronavirus-related blowback they may get for holding the large, in-person events, according to Politico.

Notably, the protests have been outdoors, while Trump’s rallies have in the past largely been held inside arenas.

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, will reportedly present Trump with options in the coming days.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The great American comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” Parscale said in a statement to Politico. “You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

Trump has been slipping in polls to former Vice President Joe Biden, now the official Democratic nominee.

With the president losing support among seniors and independents in particular – even in the campaign’s internal polls – the rallies would be a major part of jump starting the Trump base.

The potential return of rallies comes as Trump has begun resuming in-person fundraisers, with donors offered a seat at a 25 person dinner with the president for $US580,000 per couple.

