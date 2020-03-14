Trump will reportedly declare a national emergency over the coronavirus after weeks of downplaying the threat of the pandemic

Associated Press President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the novel coronavirus on Friday afternoon, Bloomberg News reported.

The move would trigger the Stafford Act, which would allow for more federal aid to states and municipalities.

Elizabeth Goitein, the director of the Brennan Centre for Justice’s Liberty & National Security Program, told Voice of America this week that declaring a national emergency would allow Trump to tap into a vast reservoir of additional powers outlined in more than 100 statutes.

“When a president declares an emergency declaration, he at that moment has access to all of the laws that say in a national emergency the president can do X, whether or not those powers relate to the emergency at hand,” Goitein told the outlet.

Some of those allow for a “reasonable and very measured” response to an emergency, Goitein added. Meanwhile, a national-emergency declaration also significantly expands the president’s ability to take extreme action in the name of national security.

More than half of US states have declared states of emergency to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The president has so far downplayed the risk of the pandemic and repeatedly claimed that the public does not need to be concerned, even as public health officials have warned of a severe disruption to everyday life as more positive cases emerge.

Citing three people familiar with the matter, Politico reported on Wednesday that Trump was initially hesitant to declare a national emergency but leaning toward a more limited response in line with his preference to downplay the crisis and stabilise financial markets, which his advisers have said is their biggest priority as they craft a response.

US stocks climbed on Friday, bouncing back a day after the worst single-day drop since 1987.

The gains came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that Congress and the Trump administration were nearing an economic stimulus deal. In a tweet on Friday morning, Trump hinted at what the package may include.

All three major US indexes remained in bear-market territory on Friday as coronavirus fears and the oil-price war weighed on investor sentiment.

Ben Winck contributed reporting.

