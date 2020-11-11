Trump plans to create a political action committee that he can use to retain power over Republicans

Evan Vucci/AP Images

President Donald Trump is creating a leadership political action committee, according to The New York Times.

The PAC will be permitted to accept donations from an unlimited number of people with each individual donation limited to $US5,000.

Trump has so far refused to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden and insists that the election was stolen from him.

He has told aides that he’s considering running for president again in 2024 and the PAC could help fund some of his political activity until then.

President Donald Trump is creating a leadership political action committee to help him retain control over the Republican Party after he leaves office, The New York Times reported on Monday.

The PAC will be permitted to accept donations from an unlimited number of people with each individual donation capped at $US5,000 per year.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign communications director, told The Times that the president had planned to create a PAC regardless of whether he won or lost reelection. Murtaugh suggested that the PAC would focus on combating voter fraud, an issue about which the president has regularly lied and spread disinformation.



Trump has told aides that he’s considering running for president again in 2024 and the PAC could help fund his political activity for the next few years.

So far, Trump has refused to concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the Democrat’s clear electoral college victory. And the president has continued to make false and dangerous claims of widespread voter fraud even as Biden won at least 4.5 million more votes than Trump did.

As of this week, the Trump campaign has filed more than a dozen legal challenges largely in an attempt to halt vote counting and invalidate ballots in key battleground states that Biden has either won or is set to win.

