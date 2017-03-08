Trump surprises White House tour group, greeting visitors in front of a portrait of Hillary Clinton

The White House just resumed public tours, and President Donald Trump was there to greet some of the first visitors who’ve come to see the building since he took office.

He greeted the group in front of a large portrait of former first lady Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in the 2016 election.

When he appeared, Trump waved to visitors and called a young boy up to stand with him.

Here’s video of the moment from different angles:

You never know what surprises may await you on a @WhiteHouse tour! pic.twitter.com/VNLpoXRZs4

— Cliff Sims (@CSims45) March 7, 2017

President Trump surprises visitors at the White House as public tours resume for the first time since he took office https://t.co/n7TqA3VDnW pic.twitter.com/clZdbUfMNW

— ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2017

