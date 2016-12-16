Trump keeps falsely claiming allegations of Russian hacking only came after he won election

President-elect Donald Trump again falsely accused the Obama administration of waiting until after Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton lost the election to “complain” about Russian hacking.

A recent CIA assessment, according to reports, concluded that Russia interfered in the election to help Trump’s presidential bid.

“If Russia, or some other entity, was hacking, why did the White House wait so long to act?” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “Why did they only complain after Hillary lost?”

The government did actually accuse Russia of hacking the US before the election. The US Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a letter formally accusing the Russian government of hacking Democratic Party organisations in order to “interfere with the US election process.”

Internal emails from members of the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, were leaked online throughout the campaign.

In July, Obama said “experts” had tied Russia to the DNC hacking.

This isn’t the first time Trump has accused the White House of waiting until after the election to accuse Russia of hacking the US.

“Unless you catch ‘hackers’ in the act, it is very hard to determine who was doing the hacking,” he tweeted earlier this week. “Why wasn’t this brought up before election?”

Trump has been reluctant to pin blame for the hacks on Russia. In an interview that aired on “Fox News Sunday,” he called the claim “ridiculous” and “just another excuse” for Clinton’s surprise loss last month.

