Some records from the Trump White House obtained by the January 6 committee were torn and taped back together

Some Trump-era White House documents obtained by the Jan. 6 committee were torn and taped back up.

The House panel has over 700 documents from the Trump White House, sent over by the National Archives.

Some documents not been put back together yet, The Washington Post reported.

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack received Trump-era White House documents that had been torn up and taped back together, The Washington Post reported Monday.

During his time in office, former President Donald Trump had a penchant for ripping presidential documents and leaving them for staffers to patch up. Historians grew concerned over his tenure that his presidential records would be poorly preserved or destroyed entirely – potentially violating the Presidential Records Act.

According to The Post, some of the documents sent from the National Archives had not been reassembled when they were received by the committee.

In total, the National Archives turned over more than 700 documents, according to the report. One of the documents included a drafted speech dated December 16, 2020, titled, “Remarks on National Healing,” which included a line that Trump later omitted: “The election fight is over.”

The National Archives confirmed in a statement to The Post that the records turned over to the committee “included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump.”

“White House records management officials during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records,” the Archives told The Post. “These were turned over to the National Archives at the end of the Trump Administration, along with a number of torn-up records that had not been reconstructed by the White House.”

They added: “The Presidential Records Act requires that all records created by presidents be turned over to the National Archives at the end of their administrations.”

The National Archives did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

After the committee and Trump’s camp had been locked in a legal battle over records for months, the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request earlier this month to seal presidential records sought by the committee.

The January 6 committee did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The court documents are the latest development in the January 6 committee’s ongoing investigation, which include subpoenas to Trump allies and administration officials who communicated with the president in the days and months preceding the attack.

Several people in Trump’s inner circle — including former advisor Stephen Bannon, personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his daughter Ivanka Trump — have been asked to testify by the committee. Eric Trump’s cell phone records were also obtained by the committee in the last few months. Mike Pence’s former Chief of Staff Marc Short testified to the committee last week, CNN reported.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.