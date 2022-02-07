Trump took multiple boxes of White House documents, including letters from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, to Mar-a-Lago: report

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, where he resides after leaving the White House. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Trump took boxes of official presidential records to Florida, The Washington Post reports.

The National Archives had to retrieve the documents from Mar-a-Lago.

The documents include letters from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and former President Obama.

Former President Donald Trump took several boxes of official White House records and memorabilia that should have been handed over to the National Archives to Mar-a-Lago instead, The Washington Post reports.

The National Archives had to recover the documents from Trump’s Florida resort and winter residence, three sources familiar with the matter told The Post. The Trump White House should have given over to the agency upon leaving office.

The items include correspondence from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump said he exchanged “beautiful” love letters while in office, and a letter that former President Barack Obama left Trump in 2017, according to The Post.

The Post previously reported that some of the records from the Trump White House that have been turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection had been torn up and taped back together.

In addition to the tearing up of documents in the Trump White House, officials would round up documents in “burn bags” and send them to the Pentagon to be incinerated.

The Archives confirmed in a previous statement to the Post that records in its possession that the agency turned over to the January 6 Committee “included paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump.”

“White House records management officials during the Trump Administration recovered and taped together some of the torn-up records,” the Archives said. “These were turned over to the National Archives at the end of the Trump Administration, along with a number of torn-up records that had not been reconstructed by the White House.”

Both the destruction of White House documents and Trump taking boxes of official documents to Mar-a-Lago with him could violate the Presidential Records Act, which requires White House officials to maintain and preserve official documents, The Post said.

“That they didn’t follow rules is not a shock,” Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a member of the January 6 Committee, told the Post. “As for how this development relates to the committee’s work, we have different sources and methods for obtaining documents and information that we are seeking.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.