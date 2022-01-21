The January 6 committee obtained a draft of post-insurrection White House remarks that said ‘the election fight is over.’ Trump gave a speech but left out that sentence.

President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Image

The January 6 committee has obtained a document from the Trump White House titled “Remarks on National Healing,” per Politico.

The document was drafted for delivery a day after the Capitol riot. Trump gave nearly identical remarks in a video posted on Twitter that day.

A line in the document that Trump didn’t say in his Twitter video is: “The election fight is over.”

The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has obtained a document from former President Donald Trump’s White House titled “Remarks on National Healing,” according to a Politico report published on Friday.

The document is part of a slew of executive branch records that Trump’s legal team tried to block the committee from getting access to, per Politico. The Supreme Court on Wednesday denied Trump’s request to block the release of some of his presidential records, clearing the way for the committee to obtain them.

The document contains remarks that appear to have been scheduled for delivery a day after the Capitol riot. It’s unclear who wrote the document, per Politico.

On that day, January 7, 2021, Trump released a video on Twitter, in which he gave remarks that are nearly identical to those in the document.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter, which has since been taken down as the social media platform permanently suspended his account in the wake of the riot.

In the document, the remarks say: “Like all Americans, I was outraged and sickened by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

However, one line in the document that was not uttered by Trump in his Twitter video is: “The election fight is over.”

“But as for THIS election, Congress has now certified the results,” the document reads, according to Politico. “The election fight is over. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20 th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

What Trump did say was: “Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

A spokesperson for Trump’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Since leaving office, Trump has continued to push the debunked claim that the 2020 election was rigged and maligned by widespread voter fraud.