Trump announces he won't attend this year's White House Correspondents' Association dinner

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced via Twitter that he won’t be attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

“Please wish everyone well and have a great evening!” he tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The announcement comes amid escalating tension between the White House press corps and Trump, who recently dubbed a number of mainstream outlets as the “enemy of the people.” It also follows reports that media outlets such as CNN have been weighing whether to attend the event this year.

Bloomberg announced on Friday it would cancel its after-party, but said it would still attend the dinner.

On Friday, reporters from several outlets, including the New York Times, CNN, and Politico, were barred from attending a press gaggle with White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The WHCA vehemently objected to the move, saying in a statement it “will be discussing this further with White House staff.”

The annual dinner, held in April, is typically attended by an array of media outlets and celebrities, as well as the president, administration officials, and prominent politicians. A high-profile comedian usually emcees the event, and the president delivers a monologue.

The dinner also raises money for student scholarships and presents journalism awards.

