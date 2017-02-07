Watching cable news in a bathrobe and holding meetings in the dark -- 9 bizarre descriptions of the Trump White House

Rebecca Harrington
Picture: Getty Images

Several reports citing anonymous sources have come out seeking to shed light behind the scenes on the day-to-day operations of the new White House.

President Donald Trump has been in office for 18 days, and while he’s made sweeping changes to the government, his life has been upended, as well.

A New York Times report published Sunday from Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman offers one of the most detailed accounts of how Trump spends his days, and especially his nights. The president called the article a “total fiction” on Twitter Monday.

Here are nine of the most bizarre details we gleaned from The Times’ report, and other stories about Trump’s White House:

Since his wife Melania and their young son Barron are still living in New York, Trump spends most of his nights alone, typically retiring to the residence by 6:30 p.m.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
President Donald Trump returns to the White House after visiting the Department of Homeland Security on January 25, 2017.

Source: New York Times

He apparently had a much larger TV installed in the presidential dining room so he can watch cable news during lunch.

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
President Barack Obama has lunch with Defence Secretary Robert Gates in the Oval Office Private Dining Room, Feb. 11, 2011. You can see his tiny TV in the background.

Source: New York Times

The Times also suggested Trump watches more cable news in his bathrobe, upstairs and alone in the White House at night.

Source: New York Times

Trump's aides reportedly had meetings in the dark because they couldn't figure out how to use the light switches in the Cabinet Room.

Official White House photo by Pete Souza
President Barack Obama holds a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Nov. 23, 2009, with the lights on.

Source: New York Times

Trump redecorated the Oval Office in his personal style, swapping Obama's crimson curtains for gold ones.

President Donald Trump, watched by (L-R) Vice President Mike Pence, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, head of the White House Trade Council Peter Navarro and senior advisor Jared Kushner, signs an executive order on January 23, 2017. Photo: Ron Sachs - Pool/ Getty Images.

See Obama's Oval Office here »

He did keep the Resolute Desk, though, which presidents have used since First Lady Jackie Kennedy placed it in the Oval Office for her husband. It was a gift from Queen Victoria.

Source: AP

Though media reports were a bit confused at first on the bust situation in the Oval Office, Trump has kept one of Martin Luther King, Jr. that Obama added and brought in another one of Winston Churchill, as well.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
British Prime Minister Theresa May and Trump in the Oval Office on January 27, 2017 with the bust of Winston Churchill between them.

Source: Washington Post

Trump replaced Obama's circular 'quote rug' that featured famous quotes from former presidents around its perimeter with a golden carpet that appears to be the same design as the 'sunburst' rug that George W. Bush had.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017.

Source: AP

Trump personally selected a portrait of Andrew Jackson to hang in the Oval Office, since many have compared him to the nation's first populist president.

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Source: New York Times

