Watching cable news in a bathrobe and holding meetings in the dark -- 9 bizarre descriptions of the Trump White House

Several reports citing anonymous sources have come out seeking to shed light behind the scenes on the day-to-day operations of the new White House.
President Donald Trump has been in office for 18 days, and while he’s made sweeping changes to the government, his life has been upended, as well.
A New York Times report published Sunday from Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman offers one of the most detailed accounts of how Trump spends his days, and especially his nights. The president called the article a “total fiction” on Twitter Monday.
Here are nine of the most bizarre details we gleaned from The Times’ report, and other stories about Trump’s White House:
Since his wife Melania and their young son Barron are still living in New York, Trump spends most of his nights alone, typically retiring to the residence by 6:30 p.m.
Source: New York Times
He apparently had a much larger TV installed in the presidential dining room so he can watch cable news during lunch.
Source: New York Times
The Times also suggested Trump watches more cable news in his bathrobe, upstairs and alone in the White House at night.
Source: New York Times
Sean Spicer: 'I don't think the president owns a bathrobe.' (via @justinsink
Let's see, Google 'Trump' 'bathrobe' ... OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/bnb0odcTXD
-- Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 6, 2017
Trump's aides reportedly had meetings in the dark because they couldn't figure out how to use the light switches in the Cabinet Room.
Source: New York Times
Trump redecorated the Oval Office in his personal style, swapping Obama's crimson curtains for gold ones.
He did keep the Resolute Desk, though, which presidents have used since First Lady Jackie Kennedy placed it in the Oval Office for her husband. It was a gift from Queen Victoria.
Source: AP
Captured this last night as @POTUS @realDonaldTrump sits at his desk in the Oval Office for the first time in the @WhiteHouse. #POTUS45 pic.twitter.com/BObUKXwIir
-- Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) January 21, 2017
Though media reports were a bit confused at first on the bust situation in the Oval Office, Trump has kept one of Martin Luther King, Jr. that Obama added and brought in another one of Winston Churchill, as well.
Source: Washington Post
Trump replaced Obama's circular 'quote rug' that featured famous quotes from former presidents around its perimeter with a golden carpet that appears to be the same design as the 'sunburst' rug that George W. Bush had.
Source: AP
Trump personally selected a portrait of Andrew Jackson to hang in the Oval Office, since many have compared him to the nation's first populist president.
