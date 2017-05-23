Trump's budget lays out $1.6 billion for construction of the wall along the US-Mexico border

President Donald Trump is asking for a big down payment on his promised wall along the US-Mexico border, but it’s much less than experts expect such a wall to cost.

The White Houses’ fiscal year 2018 budget, set to be released Tuesday, will include $US2.6 billion for increased border security, including $US1.6 billion in funding for the wall according to Office of Management and Budget director Mick Mulvaney.

“The spending on the border security is $US2.6 billion, of which I think $US1.6 billion is actual bricks and mortar construction,” Mulvaney said Monday. “The other $US1 billion is infrastructure and technology.”

The $US2.6 billion in requested funding for the Department of Homeland Security’s border operations is up from $US1.6 billion in 2017 according to Mulvaney.

This number is much less than the $US8 billion to $US12 billion Trump has suggested would be needed to build his wall.

Other analysts have estimated the cost for the wall will be up to $US25 billion. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell even estimated the cost to be between $US12 billion and $US15 billion.

The proposed funding is just the first step in the process towards the 2018 budget and any funding for a border wall will likely face huge pushback from Democrats and even some Republicans.

More from Bob Bryan:

