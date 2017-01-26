Trump's executive order on immigration includes a plan to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by 'aliens'

President Donald Trump’s sweeping executive order on immigration includes a plan for sanctuary cities to publish a list of crimes committed by “aliens” on a weekly basis.

Under a section on “Sanctuary Jurisdictions,” the executive order called for the Department of Homeland Security to put out a “comprehensive list” of crimes committed by “aliens” weekly.

The section of the executive order read:

“To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the Secretary shall utilise the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honour any detainers with respect to such aliens.”

The wording did not make clear whether the “aliens” — or foreigners — in reference were undocumented, illegally in the country

Trump’s executive order called for “sanctuary jurisdictions” to comply with federal immigration law or have its federal funding pulled. The only exception was for federal funding deemed necessary for law enforcement purposes by either the Attorney General or Department of Homeland Security.

