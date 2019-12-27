Trump was cut out of Home Alone 2 on Canadian TV 'to allow for commercial time' and Don Jr. is furious

Ron Galella/Getty Images Donald Trump with actor Macaulay Culkin at the Plaza hotel in 1991.

President Donald Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut out of the version of the 1992 film broadcasted by Canadian public TV. The CBC said the clip was scrapped to make time for commercials.

It’s unclear when the CBC first cut Trump’s cameo out of the film, but it has been edited out since at least December 2015.

A conservative site’s news story about the cameo erasure prompted condemnation from the president’s eldest son and top attack dog, Donald Trump Jr.

It’s unclear when the CBC first cut Trump’s cameo out of the film, but it has been edited out since at least December 2015, according to viewers. The CBC said the film “was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” according to conservative site PJ Media.

The right-wing blog argued, without evidence, that the CBC is biased against Trump and cut the cameo as a dig at the president.

In the 10 second cameo, child actor Macaulay Culkin walks into the Plaza Hotel and bumps into Trump, then the owner of the iconic Manhattan establishment, and asks him for directions to the lobby.

“Down the hall and to the left,” Trump says before walking away.

The PJ Media story, published on Christmas, prompted condemnation from the president’s eldest son and top attack dog, Donald Trump Jr.

The elder Trump purchased the Plaza Hotel for over $US400 million in 1988 and sold the hotel at an $US83 million loss in 1995.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

