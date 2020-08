Trump was rushed from the briefing room by Secret Service after a shooting outside of the White House

Screenshot via NBC News President Donald Trump is escorted off the White House’s podium on August 10, 2020.

President Donald Trump was abruptly ushered out of the White House briefing room on Monday.

Trump had only spoken for a few moments before a Secret Service agent said something to him and the president was removed from the room.

It’s wasn’t immediately clear why this occurred, but Trump eventually returned to the briefing room and said there’d been a shooting outside of the White House.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump was unexpectedly rushed out of the White House briefing room on Monday by Secret Service without explanation, immediately prompting confusion.

Trump had only spoken for a few moments before he was ushered out of the room.

The president returned to the briefing room moments later and announced there’d been a shooting near the White House. Trump said law enforcement shot a “suspect” and the person was being taken to a hospital.

“There was a shooting outside of the White House. And it seems very well under control,” Trump said. The president said no law enforcement were injured in the incident.

Something really strange just happened during the press conference, a person interrupted the President to inform him of something and the President left the briefing pic.twitter.com/k04ciYPMTd — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 10, 2020

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider. The Secret Service confirmed in a statement that an officer-involved shooting had occured between 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave.

Trump said Secret Service took him to the Oval Office, not the bunker, when he was briefly removed from the briefing room.

Asked by reporters whether he felt threatened by the incident, Trump said he had the utmost confidence in his security team.

“No I feel very safe with the secret service, they’re fantastic people,” Trump said. “They’re the best of the best.”

After touching on the shooting, Trump promptly returned to talking about the stock market and other issues.

Trump quickly transitions from talking about a shooting that apparently just happened outside the White House to the stock market pic.twitter.com/YmTCVYGFiu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020

Other shootings near White House grounds have taken place in recent years. In 2016, an armed man was shot by the Secret Service after approaching a security checkpoint. The man was holding a handgun and refused to drop the weapon after being instructed, the agency said at the time. President Barack Obama was away golfing and was not at the White House at the time,NBC News reported.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.