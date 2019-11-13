Trump warns US could 'substantially' raise China tariffs if deal isn't reached

Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Monroe, Louisiana

Trump said Tuesday trade progress with China had been made but warned tariffs could still be “substantially” increased.

His comments sowed uncertainty around about the fate of an interim trade agreement between the largest economies.

Businesses and investors around the globe were watching closely for signs that negotiations remained on track.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday vacillated between optimism toward trade negotiations with China and renewed escalation threats, sowing uncertainty about the fate of an interim trade agreement between the largest economies.

In a highly anticipated speech to the Economic Club of New York, Trump said the first part of a deal with China could be finalised “soon” but that tariffs would be increased if not. Businesses and investors around the globe were watching closely for signs that negotiations remained on track.

“If we don’t make a deal, we’re going to substantially raise those tariffs,” the president said of China.

There have been few public details on the terms Trump announced as part of that partial deal, which have not yet been put to paper. In October, he said China would significantly increase purchases of US farm products, take steps to open its financial markets, and make unspecified changes to rules on intellectual property and technology transfers.

But concerns about those negotiations emerged in recent days after Trump denied a claim from China that the two sides had agreed to lift some of the punitive tariffs that have been levied on thousands of products over the past year. That came even after some White House officials initially appeared to confirm a tariff rollback.

The contradictory messages revealed that a divide over trade policy has become increasingly apparent in the Trump administration and raised uncertainty around the 19-month dispute.

“What we’re basically hearing so far is residual noise from in-fighting between Trump’s protectionist and globalist advisers on one side, and China’s aspirations for taking down tariffs on the other,” said Jared Bernstein, who was a top economic adviser in the Obama administration. “Impossible, at this point, to know where it lands.”

China has also not confirmed key stipulations, including a $US50 billion agricultural import quota touted by the Trump administration. That would be roughly double the $US24 billion worth of farm goods that country imported in 2017.

“A small deal can be signed before the end of the year, just like a small deal could have been signed in 2018,” said Derek Scissors, a China scholar at the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute. “The question is whether the president is more focused on the stock market or the trade problems he campaigned on.”

