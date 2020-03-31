Trump reportedly wants his signature on the coronavirus relief checks sent out to Americans

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst President Trump during a signing ceremony for the $US2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package bill in the Oval Office of the White House, March 27, 2020.

President Trump wants his signature to appear on the relief checks many Americans will receive in the coming weeks, according to a recent report.

The checks are a part of the direct payments to eligible Americans included in the $US2 trillion stimulus package signed into law Friday.

The stimulus package, which went through multiple drafts, gained bipartisan support with a 96-0 vote in the Senate.

Eligible Americans with direct-deposit information on file with the IRS can expect their checks within three weeks, but those without direct deposit could end up waiting longer.

Typically, a civil servant who is the disbursing officer at the payment centre will sign federal checks, the report said.

A $US2 trillion stimulus package, the largest in US history, was signed into law Friday to boost the economy during the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Individuals and families will receive checks based on their income, small businesses will receive loans and grants, and healthcare systems and disaster relief will receive support among other expenses as part of the bill (read more about where those funds are going here).

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” Trump said Friday in the Oval Office, according to The Wall Street Journal, adding that he had “never signed anything with a T on it.”

The bill, which went through multiple drafts during marathon negotiations with lawmakers, eventually gained bipartisan support and passed the Senate, 96-0.

Americans can expect to receive their checks within three weeks,Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

While checks could show up within three weeks for those who have direct deposit set up, those without direct-deposit information on file with the IRS within the past two years could experience longer wait times for their checks.

