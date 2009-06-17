Trump Wants Control Of Atlantic City Casino... Again

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.



Real estate mogul and father of mogul Ivanka, Donald Trump, wants control over the bankrupt Atlantic City casino that bears his name. As you may know, the casino’s gone bankrupt time and time again. He’ll claim that the casino needs imprimatur, though it’s never helped in the past.

It also doesn’t help that Trump has made a point of saying that his own personal fortune isn’t tied to the success of the casino.

According to the AP, Trump is competing against a group of bondholders for control, and he’s partnering with famed Texas billionaire (and poker fanatic) Andy Beal.

