Trump says the time is right to pass a 'BIG & BOLD' $2 trillion infrastructure plan

President Donald Trump is calling for a $US2 trillion infrastructure plan amid the coronavirus pandemic, seeking to take advantage of low interest rates.

“With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill,” Trump said on Twitter.

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve cut federal borrowing rates to 0% to 0.25% in an effort to curb the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Trump and Congressional leaders from both parties had been seeking to work on infrastructure prior to the epidemic.

“It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country!” Trump said.

In his tweet, Trump added “Phase 4,” indicating that the plan could be bundled as part of the next coronavirus relief package, which Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has pushed for.

While Trump recently signed into law the $US2 trillion “CARES Act” giving financial relief to individuals and businesses, experts told Business Insider that plan may not be enough to fully cover the fallout from the coronavirus.

Pelosi has said recently that she wants stronger protections for workers, food programs, and funding for state and local governments in legislation that could be ready by late April,CBS News reported.

The Trump administration moved in 2017 to disband a planned infrastructure council that was set to include leaders from the transportation, construction, and labour industries, Politico reported at the time.

