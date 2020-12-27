Donald Trump reportedly wants an airport named after him when he leaves office. Palm Beach International Airport has been suggested to him as an option.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step from Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort on April 18, 2019.

President Donald Trump has asked advisors about how to get an airport named after him, according to the Daily Beast.

He has reportedly asked about the “paperwork” required to rename a transport hub.

A White House official refused to comment on the story.

A top Florida GOP official has suggested that Palm Beach International Airport should be named after Trump.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump has asked aides and advisors about how to get an airport named after him, two sources told the Daily Beast.

One of the sources, speaking to the news publication, reportedly said that no President wants a “bad” airport named after them.

Another source said that Trump sought an explanation as to what “paperwork” was required to go ahead with renaming a transport hub.

One source told the Daily Beast that he first asked about having an airport named in his honour in 2018.

There is now a renewed interest in the project as Trump is leaving office and is likely reflecting on his presidential legacy.

Judd Deere, deputy White House press secretary, refused to confirm whether these conversations had taken place. He told the Miami Herald that “we don’t comment on private conversations.”

Specific details of which airport could be named after the president are not currently known. However, a top Florida Republican has a suggestion.

Christian Ziegler, the vice-chairman of Florida’s GOP has floated the possibility of having Palm Beach International Airport renamed to Trump International Airport.

“It would be the South Florida gateway for the former president’s adoring fans,” Ziegler told the Sun-Sentinel.

He cited the frequency of Air Force one flying into the airport during Trump’s presidency.

Ziegler also recommended that Trump build a presidential library near his Mar-a-Lago Club.

This follows reports that other members of the Trump family, including Ivanka, are eyeing up moving to Florida.

This would not go down well with the president’s neighbours who, according to the Washington Post, are taking action to stop him and his family from permanently moving to his Palm Beach residence.

The naming of airports after former presidents aren’t unusual. In Virginia, there’s a Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. In New York, an airport is famously named after John F. Kennedy.

One of the most recently named airports is the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.