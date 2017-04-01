Trump walked out of an executive-order signing ceremony without signing the executive orders

President Donald Trump walked out of an executive-order signing ceremony Friday, without signing the orders.

Trump gave brief remarks in front of a gaggle of reporters and cameras in the Oval Office and then began walking out of the room as a reporter asked whether he would direct the Justice Department to grant immunity to Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser.

Vice President Mike Pence appeared to try to direct Trump to his desk as the president gestured to him from the doorway and walked out.

The two executive orders Trump was to sign were aimed at tackling trade abuses.

Politico posted video footage of the exchange, which shows Pence picking up the executive orders from the president’s desk and carrying them out of the room. Trump eventually signed the orders later.

Watch the moment below:

Trump walked out of an executive order signing ceremony without having signed the executive orders pic.twitter.com/v0SjanotTe — POLITICO (@politico) March 31, 2017

