Sean Hannity scores sit-down interview with Donald Trump's running mate

Donald Trump’s running mate — expected to be Indiana Gov. Mike Pence — will join Fox News host Sean Hannity Friday night for his first cable news appearance after being officially announced as the New York businessman’s vice presidential pick.

According to Internet news mogul Matt Drudge, who is friends with the Fox News host, Hannity will interview Trump’s running mate just hours after he is announced at an event in Midtown Manhattan.

The news was confirmed by a Fox News producer who tweeted that Hannity would interview Trump’s running mate following Friday’s official announcement.

The duo will also sit for a joint interview for this week’s “60 Minutes” which will air Sunday.

The interview, expected to be with Pence, will come only a few days after Hannity less-than-subtly lobbied Trump to select former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Hannity said earlier this week that he “wouldn’t be happy with anyone” except for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. The Fox anchor felt so strongly about Gingrich that Hannity reportedly flew the speaker out to meet Trump in Indiana on Wednesday.

“Who would be best at prosecuting the case against Hillary Clinton, in terms of the list that he has? Who would be best in terms of making the case and articulating the case for Donald Trump, with a positive voice like you have?” Hannity asked Gingrich during this week’s interview.

“Who would be the person that would pretty much be assured a win in any presidential-vice presidential debate? I think you’ve checked that corner. Who has balanced the budget and given us a surplus? Who has the ability to work with Congress? I check all the boxes, and you’re right there at the top, and I think you’d be the right choice.”

Neither Hannity nor a Fox News spokesperson immediately returned Business Insider’s request for comment.

