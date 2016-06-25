Former Trump adviser reveals who 'nobody is talking about' that you should 'keep an eye on' for VP

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Presumptive Republican nominee for US president Donald Trump arrives at his Trump Turnberry Resort on June 24, 2016 in Ayr, Scotland.

A former adviser to Donald Trump floated Utah Rep. Mia Love on Friday as a possible pick for vice president on the real-estate mogul’s ticket.

“If you were to name some people that nobody is talking about, to keep an eye on with the vice president [pick] … who would you say we should keep our eye on?” asked Brian Kilmeade, a Fox News Radio host.

The former Trump adviser, Michael Caputo, prefaced his answer by saying he was “never in those discussions” because they were “above my pay grade.”

That said, he provided a couple names.

“The two people I think you should look at — and these are unorthodox. First is Mia Love, the congresswoman, somebody who is an African-American leader with really bright ideas and an ability to communicate,” Caputo said.

“Is there a relationship there?” Kilmeade pressed.

“There is. People are looking at her. There is an incredible opportunity for the Republican Party,” Caputo replied.

Alex Wong/Getty Images U.S. Rep. Mia Love speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference March 3, 2016 in National Harbour, Maryland.

Caputo added that political observers should also keep an eye on Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, who he said “is a heck of a guy.”

“His backstory is something,” Caputo said.

Caputo resigned from the Trump campaign on Monday after publicly celebrating the firing of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Trump has said that he would like to announce his pick for vice president at the Republican National Convention in July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.