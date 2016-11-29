States that Trump claims 'serious voter fraud' took place in deny 'unfounded' allegation

Top election officials from the three states President-elect Donald Trump alleged without evidence had “serious voter fraud” ripped the claim as “unfounded” and “unsubstantiated” on Monday.

Trump had appeared to be angered by a recount effort that was underway in Wisconsin after a petition from Green Party nominee Jill Stein and another third-party candidate was put forth. He had also claimed he would have won the popular vote over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton — who is currently leading him by more than two million votes — if “millions” did not “illegally” vote for her, a claim he provided without any evidence.

The real estate magnate claimed that the voter fraud took place in Virginia, New Hampshire, and California.

“So why isn’t the media reporting on this?” he tweeted. “Serious bias — big problem!”

Virginia Commissioner of Elections Edgardo Cortés called the claim “unfounded.”

“The election was fair and all votes cast by eligible voters were accurately counted,” he said.

New Hampshire Deputy Secretary of State David Scanlan told NBC News the state has “no evidence” of widespread voter fraud.

“This is not the first time that there have been claims like that made about New Hampshire elections,” he said. “We don’t have any evidence, and there has been nothing filed with our office or the Attorney General’s office that there’s widespread voter fraud in New Hampshire.

In California, Secretary of State Alex Padilla tweeted Sunday night that Trump “appears…troubled” to be losing the popular vote.

After Michigan was awarded to Trump Monday, the Manhattan billionaire’s Electoral College advantage over Clinton expanded to 306-to-232.

“It appears that Mr. Trump is troubled by the fact that a growing majority of Americans did not vote for him,” Padilla wrote. “His unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in California and elsewhere are absurd. His reckless tweets are inappropriate and unbecoming of a President-elect.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.