The New York City neighbourhoods that voted for Trump

Gus Lubin

Not everyone in New York City voted how you might expect.

While President-elect Donald Trump received only 18% of the vote citywide, he got 57% in Staten Island, according to an analysis by DNAInfo. His results in Brooklyn were average at 18%, while in Bronx and Manhattan he got only 10%. In Queens, he was above average at 22%.

You can see the trends below from DNAInfo (click for an interactive version):

Election results by neighbourhood nycwww.dnainfo.com

We saw this map on “Saturday Night Live,” where Staten Islander Pete Davidson joked about “that big red wound” that is his home borough.

What factors explain Trump support at a county level? Take it from a post-election analysis by Dr. Loren Collingwood for The Washington Post: “Education was an especially strong predictor of the vote, with race and economic distress — particularly declines in manufacturing — playing important, yet somewhat less influential, roles.”

NOW WATCH: Clinton and Trump’s final ads perfectly explain how different they are

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.