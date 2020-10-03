Trump visited these airports, golf courses, and other public places in the past two weeks. Here's how they're responding to his positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Trump holds a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia.

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, close adviser Hope Hicks, and others withing his sphere all tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Centre on Friday evening, where he will undergo additional testing and treatment, after developing symptoms.

Over the past two weeks, Trump has been hitting the campaign trail, holding crowded rallies at airports around the country, where he has frequently been seen without a mask and ignoring social distancing guidelines.

These are the places outside the White House Trump has visited since Friday, September 18, spanning the 14-day period he could have had the disease before symptoms showed up.

It is unclear how or when Trump contracted the virus.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday, just hours after multiple media outlets reported that his close adviser, Hope Hicks, had also tested positive.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted in the early hours of Friday.

Later on Friday, after developing a fever and cough, he was en route to Walter Reed Medical Centre for additional testing and treatment, where he plans to quarantine for a “few days,” according to the White House.

But health experts say that the incubation period for COVID-19 â€” the amount of time between when someone is exposed to the virus and when symptoms first appear â€” can extend up to 14 days for some patients.

In the two weeks before Trump tested positive, he attended dozens of campaign rallies, private fundraisers, White House events, golf outings, and a 2020 presidential debate. In that time, he came into contact with at least hundreds of people. Like Trump, many of them were maskless, close together, and sometimes indoors, significantly increasing their risk of transmitting the virus.

Business Insider contacted the venues Trump has travelled to or spent time in since Friday, September 18, according to his public schedule, to ask whether anyone there who came into close contact with the president, the First Lady, or his staff, has tested positive or is in self-quarantine, as well as how the venue is responding to the news of Trump’s diagnosis.

It is unclear how Trump contracted COVID-19 or when, so it is possible that he did not have the virus when he visited.

This list also excludes White House events and press briefings, though several reporters in the White House press pool have tested positive, as have several people who attended a nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Here’s what they had to say.

Joint Base Andrews — Prince George’s County, Maryland

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When: Multiple dates.

Why: Joint Base Andrews is the home of two jets with the callsign “Air Force One,” which Trump uses to traverse longer distances by air.

Did Trump wear a mask: No, and passengers reportedly have refrained from wearing them while on board as well.

Venue response: “The 89th Airlift Wing has established safety procedures for day-to-day operations incorporating Centre for Disease Control’s (CDC) public health guidance and frequent COVID-19 testing of the Air Force One flight crew members. In the event any Air Force One personnel are exposed, become symptomatic, or test positive, the 89th Airlift Wing would follow the guidelines established by the CDC. The 89th Airlift Wing is committed to providing the President with safe, comfortable, and reliable transportation and protecting the health of our airmen,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Morristown Municipal Airport — Hanover, New Jersey

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When: October 1.

Why: Trump landed here on his way to Bedminster, New Jersey.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: No response.

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster — Bedminster, New Jersey

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When: October 1.

Why: Trump attended a private fundraiser at his golf club that at least 300 people reportedly attended.

Did Trump wear a mask: No, though Trump reportedly spoke outside, at a distance, to attendees who wore masks and were themselves distanced, according to NJ.com.

Venue response: No response.

Duluth International Airport — Duluth, Minnesota

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When: September 30.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: “The entire team at the Duluth Airport Authority takes the State of Minnesota COVID-19 state mandates seriously both inside our terminal and throughout our airfield. It was made clear to the Trump Campaign, in the lead up to the event, that compliance with the State of Minnesota’s current public health executive orders was an expectation of the DAA,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

When: September 30.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally inside a hangar at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: “The President and his team deplaned and boarded Air Force One at the 133rd Airlift Wing. They did not enter our terminals,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Private home of Cambria CEO Marty Davis — Shorewood, Minnesota

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images Cambria CEO Marty Davis, far left, joins Trump in the White House in 2017 as he signs a memo on US trade policy toward China.

When: September 30.

Why: Trump attended a private fundraiser with around 50 attendees and 20 catering staff at the home of Cambria CEO Marty Davis.

Did Trump wear a mask: Uncertain, though attendees and catering staff were reportedly rapid-tested before entering, according to local ABC affiliate KSTP 5.

Venue response: No response from Cambria.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport — Cleveland, Ohio

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When: September 29.

Why: Trump flew out of Cleveland following the first presidential debate via this airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: No response.

Presidential debate at the Cleveland Clinic — Cleveland, Ohio

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images/Business Insider Joe Biden supporters wore masks during his first debate with Trump, while Eric Trump, the only Trump child visible, is seen not wearing one.

When: September 29.

Why:First presidential debate between Trump and Joe Biden.

Did Trump wear a mask: No. Trump’s family members also removed their masks in violation of the Cleveland Clinic’s policies, as did others who helped Trump prepare, according to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Venue response: “Our thoughts are with the President, First Lady and all of our guests. As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines- including social distancing, hand sanitizing, temperature checks and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals travelling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.

“Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House,” a spokesperson for the clinic told Business Insider.

(Fox News host Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate, said Trump arrived too late to be tested and that there was an “honour system” around attendees being tested before entering the venue).

InterContinental Suites Hotel Cleveland — Cleveland, Ohio

When: September 29.

Why: Trump stayed here before the first presidential debate, according to his schedule.

Did Trump wear a mask: Unknown.

Venue response: No response.

Trump National Golf Club — Washington, DC

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

When: September 27.

Why: Trump played his 293rd round of golf as president, according to Golf News Net.

Did Trump wear a mask: Unknown, though Trump frequently hasn’t while golfing during the pandemic in the past.

Venue response: No response.

Harrisburg International Airport — Middletown, Pennsylvania

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

When: September 26.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: No response.

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport — Newport News, Virginia

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When: September 26.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: No response.

Trump International Hotel — Washington, DC

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

When: September 25.

Why: Trump attended a private roundtable for supporters, according to his schedule.

Did Trump wear a mask: Unknown.

Venue response: No response.

Dobbins Air Reserve Base — Marietta, Georgia

Tom Brenner/Reuters

When: September 25.

Why: Trump flew in and out of Dobbins before and after a campaign event at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: “Dobbins personnel who recently assisted with the President’s trip to Georgia made sure to follow CDC guidelines during his trip, and none have exhibited any COVID symptoms since the visit.

“As a matter of continued practice, all Dobbins Air Reserve Base personnel follow recommended COVID-19 mitigation measures; including social distancing, wearing of face coverings, limiting gatherings and frequent hand washing. Keeping our Airmen safe and healthy is crucial to our ability to sustain critical military operations. We remain in compliance with local, state and federal guidance to combat the spread of COVID-19,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Cobb Galleria Centre — Atlanta, Georgia

Tom Brenner/Reuters

When: September 25.

Why: Trump hosted a campaign event for Black supporters, where he was introduced by former NFL star Herschel Walker.

Did Trump wear a mask: No, though Trump appeared to avoid shaking hands with Walker.

Venue response: “The Cobb Galleria Centre is committed to upholding the highest standards of cleanliness throughout our facility by updating or enhancing our cleaning and safety protocols. Central to our commitment is a staff member who is certified in infection mitigation to oversee our program and ensure adherence to these protocols.

“Employees are required to complete thorough training on our hygiene standards and practices. Additionally, all employees wear cloth face masks. Among many safety measures, employees are evaluated daily before beginning work for signs of illness, and they are required to stay home when sick. We are following the CDC Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting. We perform regular disinfecting of frequently touched locations, surfaces and equipment, including escalator handrails, door hardware, restrooms, elevators, vending machines, concession stands, the loading dock, and more.

“We strongly recommend that visitors and guests wear masks.

“As it specifically relates to President Trump’s appearance at the Cobb Galleria Centre on Sept. 25, none of our staff was in direct contact with President Trump. We are not aware of any positive COVID-19 cases among employees or guests,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Trump National Doral — Miami, Florida

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When: September 24-25.

Why: Trump stayed here while on the campaign trail in Florida.

Did Trump wear a mask: Unknown.

Venue response: No response.

Miami International Airport — Miami, Florida

Tom Brenner/Reuters

When: September 24-25.

Why: Trump flew in and out of here while on the campaign trail in Florida.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: “The President, First Lady and staff arrived on Air Force One in the middle of the MIA airfield and walked directly to a vehicle motorcade, so they did not come in contact with any airport staff or passengers,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Cecil Airport — Jacksonville, Florida

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

When: September 24.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at Cecil Airport, a joint civil-military airport in Jacksonville, Florida.

Did Trump wear a mask: No, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appeared to use the same microphone as Trump, was also maskless as he took photos in close proximity to attendees.

Venue response: “No one from JAA’s staff had any contact with the President, FLOTUS or his staff during their visit last week,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport — Charlotte, North Carolina

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

When: September 24.

Why: Trump delivered remarks on healthcare during a campaign event at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: An airport spokesperson told Business Insider to direct questions to the Trump campaign.

US Supreme Court — Washington, DC

Alex Wong/Getty Images

When: September 24.

Why: Trump paid his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Did Trump wear a mask: Yes.

Venue response: No response.

Pittsburgh International Airport — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When: September 22.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No, and Trump was photographed in close proximity with several supporters.

Venue response: No response.

Toledo Express Airport — Swanton, Ohio

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When: September 21.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: “No airport employee had any contact with the President, First Lady or Senior White House Staff member during the September 21st visit,” a spokesperson told Business Insider in an email.

Dayton International Airport — Dayton, Ohio

Mandel Ngan/Getty Images

When: September 21.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: No response.

Fayetteville Regional Airport — Fayetteville, North Carolina

Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

When: September 19.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: “This was a private event hosted by President Trump’s campaign team. Please reach out to the Trump campaign for comment. The Fayetteville Police Department did assist with traffic control,” a spokesperson for the airport told Business Insider.

Bemidji Regional Airport — Bemidji, Minnesota

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

When: September 18.

Why: Trump held a campaign rally at the airport.

Did Trump wear a mask: No.

Venue response: “I am unaware of anyone other than President Trump’s staff who came in close contact with him while he was in Bemidji. We will continue to do as we have been for the past few months: social distance, mask wearing, symptom checking, routine cleaning and disinfecting,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

