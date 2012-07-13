TOUR: We Stopped By The Massive Virginia Winery That Donald Trump Bought At A Foreclosure Auction

Billionaire real estate tycoon/reality television star Donald Trump owns a gorgeous vineyard estate just minutes outside Charlottesville, Virginia.The massive estate, which was formerly known as the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyards, was snapped up by Trump for just $6 million (far less than the appraisal) at a foreclosure auction last year.  

On our way to Charlottesville, we decided to stop by and check Trump Vineyard Estates.

Unfortunately, there were no tours of the estate so we have included video screenshots along with our own photos from the trip. 

Trump Winery is located on Trump Vineyard Estates amid 900 acres of rolling hills and mountain views.

It was formerly known as the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyards and before that it was a golf course designed by Arnold Palmer, we're told.

Trump bought the winery and vineyard from socialite Patricia Kluge, who was once married to late media mogul/once richest man in the U.S. John Kluge, for $6 million at a foreclosure auction last year. That's a steep discount since the place had a $28 million mortgage on it.

Trump's 28-year-old son Eric, executive vice president of development and acquisitions of The Trump organisation who oversaw the acquisition of the estate, is president of the winery.

Trump called the estate one of the 'most beautiful pieces of land.' He added that it's a great vineyard and they have paid off the debt and the mortgages.

Under Trump, some of the buildings were converted into ballrooms and meeting rooms.

People can hold business meetings or celebrate weddings on the estate.

Even though there were no tours of the estate, we were able to swing by the Tasting Room.

The Tasting Room, designed by architect David Easton, is quite charming. There's also an outdoor terrace for lunch or a tasting on a beautiful day.

There are daily samplings of Trump Winery's wines including the Kluge New World Red, Cru and Kluge Rosé Sparkling Wine.

Trump Winery's wines are all available for purchase.

Fun fact: Chelsea Clinton had two of Kluge's wines -- the sparkling Blanc de Blancs and Rosé -- at her rehearsal dinner before her wedding to Marc Mezvinsky.

In true Trump fashion, there are also other items for purchase including these Trump golf shirts.

Or there's the tote bag.

And of course some Trump reading material.

We know a lot of Wall Streeters love wine and the also love to play games.

