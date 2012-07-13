TOUR: We Stopped By The Massive Virginia Winery That Donald Trump Bought At A Foreclosure Auction

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Billionaire real estate tycoon/reality television star Donald Trump owns a gorgeous vineyard estate just minutes outside Charlottesville, Virginia.The massive estate, which was formerly known as the Kluge Estate Winery and Vineyards, was snapped up by Trump for just $6 million (far less than the appraisal) at a foreclosure auction last year.



On our way to Charlottesville, we decided to stop by and check Trump Vineyard Estates.

Unfortunately, there were no tours of the estate so we have included video screenshots along with our own photos from the trip.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.