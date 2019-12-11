Trump's team released a video of him as Thanos, the villain who commits genocide in the 'Avengers' movies, and people are puzzled

Aylin Woodward
Screenshot of Trump War Room TwitterA screenshot of a video tweeted by the Trump War Room Twitter account on December 10.

In the “Avengers” franchise, superheroes struggle to prevent a supervillain from wiping out half of all life in the universe.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s team released a video depicting the president as that bad guy: Thanos.

In the video, shared on the Trump War Room Twitter account, which is managed by the Team Trump 2020 campaign, Trump’s face is superimposed onto Thanos’ body. The hybrid character snaps his fingers to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff disappear from existence.

The video came after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

After the announcement, Trump on Twitter accused the Democrats of lying. Then came the video.

President Donald TrumpChip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump.

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable,” the video’s accompanying tweet said.

Thanos snaps people out of existence

Thanos, a genocidal warlord with a bulbous head and chin, uses a weapon called the infinity gauntlet in the movies “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

When Thanos snaps his gauntlet-clad fingers, half of everything in existence dies.

Thanos gauntletMarvelThanos, a villain in the Marvel ‘Avengers’ franchise.

“I am inevitable,” Thanos tells Iron Man at the climax of “Avengers: Endgame” before the heroes stop Thanos for good.

Twitter users called out the comparison of Trump to Thanos

Impeachment press conferenceSaul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff on December 10.

Many Twitter users were quick to point out Thanos’ evil nature, questioning the choice to compare the president and his reelection campaign to the villain.

Some people brought up how Thanos commits genocide, even murdering his own adopted daughter in his quest for power.

Others noted that Thanos dies at the end of the battle – he doesn’t turn out to be the victor.

Plus, Thanos doesn’t succeed in making anyone disappear for good, either.

One Twitter user wrote, “Somebody forgot to tell the Trump War Room how ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ended for Thanos.”

