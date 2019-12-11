Trump's team released a video of him as Thanos, the villain who commits genocide in the 'Avengers' movies, and people are puzzled

Screenshot of Trump War Room Twitter A screenshot of a video tweeted by the Trump War Room Twitter account on December 10.

On Tuesday, House Democrats, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Trump on Twitter accused the Democrats of conducting a “witch hunt.”

One of the Trump team’s Twitter accounts – called Trump War Room – posted a video that superimposes the president’s face onto the Marvel supervillain Thanos from the “Avengers” movie franchise.

Thanos’ goal in life is to wipe out half of all life in the universe. In the Twitter video, the Trump-Thanos character snaps his fingers to make Pelosi, Rep. Adam Schiff, and Rep. Jerry Nadler disappear.

In the “Avengers” franchise, superheroes struggle to prevent a supervillain from wiping out half of all life in the universe.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s team released a video depicting the president as that bad guy: Thanos.

In the video, shared on the Trump War Room Twitter account, which is managed by the Team Trump 2020 campaign, Trump’s face is superimposed onto Thanos’ body. The hybrid character snaps his fingers to make House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff disappear from existence.

The video came after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

After the announcement, Trump on Twitter accused the Democrats of lying. Then came the video.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images President Donald Trump.

“House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable,” the video’s accompanying tweet said.

Thanos snaps people out of existence

Thanos, a genocidal warlord with a bulbous head and chin, uses a weapon called the infinity gauntlet in the movies “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

When Thanos snaps his gauntlet-clad fingers, half of everything in existence dies.

Marvel Thanos, a villain in the Marvel ‘Avengers’ franchise.

“I am inevitable,” Thanos tells Iron Man at the climax of “Avengers: Endgame” before the heroes stop Thanos for good.

Twitter users called out the comparison of Trump to Thanos

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Adam Schiff on December 10.

Many Twitter users were quick to point out Thanos’ evil nature, questioning the choice to compare the president and his reelection campaign to the villain.

Trump’s official campaign twitter just tweeted a meme comparing him to THANOS. You know… the villain who wants to MURDER HALF THE UNIVERSE. And depicts him killing the Democrats. https://t.co/xoUjscFZR9 — Jordan D. White (@cracksh0t) December 10, 2019

Some people brought up how Thanos commits genocide, even murdering his own adopted daughter in his quest for power.

It’s good the president identifies with the character that commits-

*check notes*

universal genocide — Wenzler Powers (@WenzlerPowers) December 10, 2019

Others noted that Thanos dies at the end of the battle – he doesn’t turn out to be the victor.

Y'all realize that Thanos loses? He wipes out half the universe's population before the Avengers can defeat him and reverse the snap, and you think that he's the good guy? Good grief. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) December 10, 2019

Plus, Thanos doesn’t succeed in making anyone disappear for good, either.

You've made Trump a supervillain and depicted him in the scene where his plan to kill everyone in the universe falls apart due to his arrogance and incompetence. pic.twitter.com/2B7KdvI7Y8 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 10, 2019

One Twitter user wrote, “Somebody forgot to tell the Trump War Room how ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ended for Thanos.”

