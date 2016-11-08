Campaign advisers: Gingrich, Giuliani, and Priebus being vetted for top positions in a Trump Administration

Donald Trump’s campaign is considering some of his top surrogates for high-ranking positions in a Trump White House, according to information provided to NBC News by three campaign advisers.

Among others, Trump’s aides are reportedly considering former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani for attorney general; former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich for secretary of state; retired Lt. General Michael Flynn for secretary of defence or national security adviser; and Reince Priebus as White House chief of staff.

Other Trump campaign and Republican National Committee officials are also being considered for top positions. The Trump campaign’s finance chair, Steve Mnuchin, is being vetted for Treasury secretary, and Lew Eisenberg, the RNC’s finance chair, is being considered for commerce secretary, according to campaign sources.

Alabama senator Jeff Sessions has reportedly taken on a key role in finding candidates for cabinet positions, along with help from the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation and advisers from Mitt Romney’s campaign and George Bush’s second administration.

According to campaign sources, Trump is not heavily involved in planning for his future administration, in part because he doesn’t want to “jinx” his chances of winning the White House.

Running mate Mike Pence is “heavily involved” in the process and would likely play a key role in Trump’s administration, similar to Vice President Joe Biden and former vice president Al Gore.

Though a Trump adviser was unsure of how Priebus would respond to being tapped for chief of staff, the campaign is thinking, “We need to find that balance between someone who knows how Washington works and someone who shakes things up,” according to NBC News.

If Priebus turns down the offer or leaves the RNC, the campaign is reportedly considering CNN contributor and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, as well as deputy campaign manager David Bossie.

Lewandowski and Bossie would be riskier choices as far as the Republican establishment is concerned, as both of them have spoken more to Trump’s populist base than to the ideals of traditional Republican politicians and their voters.

“Washington still doesn’t get it,” another senior campaign aide told NBC News. “You have to understand the party will never be the same.”

It is not clear whether two of the biggest names in Trump’s campaign — campaign CEO and former head of far-right media organisation Breitbart News, Steve Bannon, and campaign manager Kellyanne Conway — would accept roles in Trump’s administration.

When reached for comment by email from NBC News, Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks replied that “none of this is accurate,” adding that Trump is “entirely focused on the campaign and the American people.”

While polls last week showed an increasingly tight race between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, a slew of recent polls show her pulling ahead after being cleared — again — by the FBI after it examined newly-recovered emails from her private server. One day before the election, she leads Trump by 2 points nationally.

