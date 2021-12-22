Trump says he’s ‘very appreciative’ and ‘surprised’ Biden gave him credit for developing the COVID-19 vaccines

Biden said ‘I don’t think about the former president’ when asked about Trump reportedly testing positive for COVID three days before the first 2020 presidential debate Julio Cortez/AP

Trump said he’s “very appreciative” Biden credited his administration’s vaccine effort.

Biden offered the Trump administration rare praise for its work on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Biden also mentioned that Trump has received a booster shot and urged Americans to “join us” in getting boosted.

Former President Donald Trump said he was “very appreciative” of President Joe Biden recognizing his administration’s efforts to produce three COVID-19 vaccines.

During a speech from the White House on Tuesday, Biden gave the Trump administration credit for facilitating the development of the vaccines last year and praised Trump for getting a booster shot.

“Thanks to the prior administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get the vaccine,” Biden said during his speech from the White House on Tuesday. “Thanks to my administration, the hard work of Americans, our roll-out made America among the world leaders in getting shots in arms.”

Biden also highlighted Trump’s revelation that he’d received a booster shot.

“I got my booster shot as soon as they were available,” Biden said. “And just the other day, former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot. Maybe one of the few things he and I agree on.”

On Tuesday night, Trump said he was “surprised” but gratified by Biden’s words.

“I’m very appreciative of that — I was surprised to hear it,” Trump told Fox News. “I think it was a terrific thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy.”

Trump suggested Biden’s move would help heal the political divide.

“I think he did something very good,” Trump said. “You know, it has to be a process of healing in this country, and that will help a lot.”

The Biden administration has previously avoided giving Trump credit for the development of the vaccines.

Trump urged his supporters to get vaccinated and revealed that he’s received a booster shot during a Sunday event with disgraced former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. Many Trump loyalists in the crowd booed and jeered in response. But the former president insisted that the vaccines are very effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID-19 and told the crowd they were “playing right into [Democrats’] hands” by opposing the vaccines.

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t be forced to take it — no mandates,” Trump said. “But take credit because we saved tens of millions of lives.”

Republicans are far less likely than Democrats to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and are also significantly less concerned about the health impacts of the virus. Many of Trump’s most loyal supporters are skeptical or even fiercely opposed to taking the shots and have for months spread misinformation about the vaccines.