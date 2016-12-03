Trump made the mistake of using Scotch tape to hold his tie together -- here's what he should have done instead

Getty/Tasos Katopodis President-elect Donald Trump speaks at Carrier’s plant in Indianapolis.

The biggest revelation of this week wasn’t that President-elect Donald Trump convinced Carrier to keep 800 jobs in the US, or that he named a former Goldman Sachs mortgage bond trader as his pick for Treasury secretary.

It was really that Trump, the future leader of the free world, tapes the tail of his tie to the back so that it doesn’t move. GQ first spotted the tape in a photo of Trump getting off a plane in Indiana on Thursday.

There are hundreds of unspoken rules that govern our society, rules that are not meant to be bent or broken, and that we all must live by. One of those is: Thou shall not use Scotch tape to fix wardrobe malfunctions.

Trump has egregiously violated this rule.

At 6’3″, Trump is a man on the taller side, but that’s not the reason the tail of his tie does not reach the keeper loop (that ring of fabric attached to the back of your tie that keeps the tail from peeking out). It’s actually because Trump wears his tie way too low, hanging down near the crotch area when it should really hit near the belt line.

If Trump were to learn how to tie a tie correctly, he wouldn’t need to use Scotch tape. He has solved a problem he shouldn’t have had in the first place. And his solution is one of the worst possible of all theoretically conceived: it’s impractical, ugly, and inefficient.

Putting aside the style crimes committed here, there are other implications to consider. For better or worse, what we wear on our bodies signals who we are, what we value, and our approach to life. Instead of considering, for a moment, that he may have made a mistake whilst doing up his tie knot, or that there might be a better or more efficient way to do it, Trump instead curses his tools and employs an unorthodox, ugly fix.

He hasn’t thought to seek out big and tall ties either, which would only make sense, seeing as the man wears a tie nearly every day of his life. Somewhere along the line, you would think Trump would realise there has to be a better way.

